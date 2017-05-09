Eight new members join Petcore Europe for 2017

Eight new members representing the entire PET value chain have joined industry association, Petcore Europe, for 2017.

These include Hordijk, Sukano, Pellenc ST, M&G, SUEZ, Plastipak, Sidel and L’Oréal.

As the most recycled plastic material in Europe, PET is a highly important product in plastic sustainability, and Petcore aims to help the growth of the material with input from a variety of stakeholders.

× Expand PET bottles

Christian Crépet, Executive Director of Petcore Europe said: “Gaining additional support from these eight leaders in their respective market sectors is a real asset for Petcore Europe. It clearly reflects how our association aligns the complete PET value chain in Europe in order to work together and speak with one voice."

SUEZ works with businesses and local authorities to solve waste problems, and although they are a French company, they also significantly provide their services in the UK.

Sidel, a global provider of PET solutions for liquid packaging, also has a significant UK presence.

In February, Petcore held their European conference, which focused on the future of the PET industry.