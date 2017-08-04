Entries sought for inaugural Interplas Innovation Award

× Expand Polymer Awards Exhibitors at Interplas in 2017 have the chance to win the show's first ever Award for Innovation. (Image for illustrative purposes only).

Exhibitors at Interplas in September have the chance of winning a prestigious Innovation Award as the show launches the competition for the first time.

New for 2017, the Interplas Innovation Award will recognise the most innovative new product or service exhibited at this year’s Interplas exhibition.

The winning entry will be the one that is judged to have the greatest potential impact on the plastics industry in the coming years.

Entries can be from any technology area and must explain clearly how the innovation works at a technical level, how the new technology is different and distinct from existing products in the marketplace and how it represents a significant technological advance for the plastics industry.

Entries must also demonstrate the commercial, business, process and efficiency benefits that the innovation brings to the plastics sector.

All innovations displayed at Interplas 2017 are eligible to be entered if they have been brought to market during the preceding 12 months. The Interplas Innovation Award will be independently judged by a panel of experts and the winning exhibitor will be notified and presented with the award during the second day of Interplas 2017, September 27th 2017.

Interplas CEO Duncan Wood said: "The theme of Interplas for 2017 is Innovation Happens Here, and so we felt it was important to reward the best of that innovation at the show this year. This award will recognise innovation in the plastics industry and put the winning company in the spotlight at the UK's largest gathering of plastics professionals. We look forward to lots of entries from the 300+ exhibitors confirmed for this year’s show.

"Entries are welcomed from all exhibitors at Interplas 2017 and can be submitted here. Closing date for entries is September 15th 2017.