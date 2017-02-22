Environmental industry panel calls for post-Brexit recycling debate

The Environmental Industries Commission, a peak body for environmental services businesses, has called for a national debate on recycling targets in a resources framework once Britain leaves the European Union.

The call comes in a briefing paper, ‘Brexit: Implications for the Waste and Resources Sector’ on the implications of Britain’s resignation from the EU for the products and packaging recycling sector.

Matthew Farrow, EIC Executive Director, said: “The complex layers of EU waste law established over 40 years have transformed waste management and recycling in the UK, helping us get from bottom of the league to mid-table. Post-Brexit the Government must resist making significant changes to regulations as this will undermine what has been achieved.”

Implementation of EU recycling targets have brought British recycling rates from 10 per cent to 40 per cent over the four decades of European waste policies. The current rate misses the agreed target of 50 per cent.

The British Government has confirmed plans to leave the European Union and the Single Market, with negotiations with the 27 EU countries starting in March 2017. The decision could negate waste policy regulations since 1974, including the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.

As the UK will likely have left the EU by 2020, the 50 per cent recycling target will also be unenforceable if the Government’s Brexit plan is culminated by 2018.

Farrow added: “It is not clear that the UK will meet the EU 2020 50 per cent recycling target and the Commission will no longer be able to sanction the UK for not achieving it. While the EU is considering a one-size fits all target for the remaining EU countries for 2030, the UK should consider setting a 2025 target that is ambitious but realistic in a UK context. Such a target, if set with industry and cross-party support, would provide an investment framework for the industry to drive UK progress towards a circular economy.”

The EIC’s report also recommended that policy makers keep the EU’s waste definition to avoid prolonged uncertainty, and encourage a shared waste regulations in the UK’s devolved parliaments, to maintain economies of scale for recyclates.

David Smellie, a partner at environmental law firm BP Collins, who helped draft the paper, said: “This report acts as a real voice for the industry. Any indication on the future of environmental policy and indeed legislation in the waste management sector has been largely absent from any recent government announcements or in the Brexit white paper. This is a real opportunity for the industry to help influence the next steps that the government should take on developing and facilitating the future growth of this sector.”