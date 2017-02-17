EPDA welcomes members’ progress in food contact directive compliance

Member companies of The European Plastics Distributors Association (EPDA) are successfully complying with the European Directive 10/2011 on Food Contact materials.

The EPDA has reported that its members across Europe have welcomed the food contact legislation, which became active in 2015, and many have used the legislative standards to invest in ensuring plastic products comply with the Directive, which covers migration testing, records, training for employees, customer education, redesigned brochures and certificates, and possible additional manpower.

Quadrant EPP says it has made investments to ensure its “Food Grade” products have their own portfolio and are supplied with the ‘Declaration of Compliance’ according to the EU 10/2011 Directive. Petra Brinkmann, Communications Coordinator at Quadrant EPP Europe, said: “High-performance plastics have taken over many important functions in modern food production and contribute significantly to economic and safe production. It is inevitable that these plastic components come into contact with food. Therefore, it is even more important that the plastic materials are safe regarding their constituents and additives.”

Quadrant believes that the introduction of Regulation EU 10/2011 is a major step in the right direction. It, together with raw material manufacturers, additive suppliers and food manufacturers, is constantly developing new materials to make food production even safer in the future.

After EPDA members’ significant investments made considering the Directive, the European plastics industry can assure food processors, buying from certified European firms, of a safe supply of Food Grade plastic materials with excellent traceability and reliability.

The EU directive applies to food contact materials, articles and parts consisting exclusively of plastics. This includes printed or coated plastic multi-layer materials and articles held together by adhesives, plastic layers or plastic coatings forming gaskets in caps and closures and plastic layers in multi-material multi-layer materials and articles.