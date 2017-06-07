EREMA extends production capacities and optimises fabrication

EREMA, manufacturer of recycling systems, has extended its production capabilities with the opening of a new assembly shop in Ansfelden, Austria.

With the introduction of its new assembly shop 4, EREMA has changed over to a production process which is geared towards future customer requirements.

Customers will benefit from lead timers being significantly reduced, increased delivery reliability, and a further increase in quality standards.

Manfred Hackl, CEO at EREMA, said: “The expansion of our production capacities was a logical next step due to the increased demand for our technology. In doing so we made a conscious decision to optimise the production processes at the same time.”

Besides optimal tool selection for the respective assembly group, each workplace has access to modern fabrication infrastructure such as scissor lifts, slewing jib cranes, and a fully automatic Kanban system.

The necessary material and information processes are coordinated based on exactly timed planning of the individual workplaces.

This ensures a smooth production process with upstream and downstream departments.

The approach also comes with benefits for employees, as particular attention was placed on the ergonomics and practicality for the user in the design of the modern and clean workplace.

Hackl concluded: “Our goal is to increase competitiveness even further on an international scale. Besides reliable recycling technology and innovative developments we are completely committed to ultramodern production standards to maintain our leading position in the market. In addition to a modern working environment for our employees, we will be counting on efficiency and transparency in workflow even more so in the future.”