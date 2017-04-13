EREMA Group achieves record result of €138 million

Recycling machinery supplier EREMA, based in Austria, has seen a five per cent increase in turnover to achieve consolidated sales of €138 million (£117 million) in the 2016/17 financial year.

The Group's two youngest sister companies PURE LOOP and UMAC recorded a strong result shortly after being founded, ending the financial year with turnover at €4.5 million (£3.82m) and €1.5 million (£1.27m) respectively.

Manfred Hackl, CEO, said: “A key success factor in the positive turnover result in the previous financial year is without doubt the relentless innovative spirit within the EREMA Group.”

Its highlight in PET Recycling was the new recycling system Vacurema Inline Preform, which was developed together with Sipa to enable the direct and flexible processing of washed PET flakes to make preforms.

× Expand Manfred Heckl

In the field of Post-Consumer Recycling, the Intarema RegrindPro for regrind material was joined by the ReFresher, which was presented at K show in Autumn 2016. The thermal-physical cleaning process of the ReFresher removes even migrated odours and thus extends the field of application for recyclates from post-consumer material.

In addition, the company’s new SW Direct Flow melt filtration for minor contaminants has led to improvements in the recycling of production waste.

Also at K 2016 EREMA showcased its ‘smart factory’ package for manufacturing of the future. This package features the online quality monitoring of colour and MVR plus the first Manufacturing Execution System for the extrusion industry. These innovations, the company says, led to a “notable increase” in order intake.

Machine-based order intake alone between October and March increased by 50 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Thanks to the very good order intake in recent months the start in the 2017/18 financial year is encouraging. Our recipe for success remains the same: reliable technology combined with innovative ideas,” Hackl concluded.