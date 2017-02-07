EuPC endorses recycling ‘roadmap’ by European Commission

The European Plastics Converters (EuPC) has approved a report by the European Commission (EC) that supports the Circular Economy plans.

‘Roadmap on the Strategy for Plastics’ was released last month (January 26th) by the EC and aims at decoupling plastics production from virgin feedstocks and reducing greenhouse gas impacts; improving the economics, quality and uptake of plastic recycling and reuse; and reducing plastic leakage into the environment.

The release is another step in the EU’s action on plastic waste, and it will lead to an EU Strategy by the Commission at the end of this year.

The EuPC has responded to the Roadmap, saying it offers “a broad perspective that considers the latest technology and role of both the consumer and industry”.

EuPC Managing Director Alexandre Dangis said: “The time has come for all stakeholders to discuss and find solutions on how European regulators can further develop the plastics industry’s potential in Europe whilst at the same time implement a true circular plastics economy. We look forward to engaging in upcoming debates to ensure right and appropriate policies will be put forward, particularly at a time where other world regions sometimes seem to forget environmental priorities for our planet”.

EuPC has acknowledged the low rate of actual recycling and the potential for plastics reuse, writing in its response: ‘The expected Commission Plastics Strategy not only represents a great opportunity for the European Union in terms of policy coherence, but - if properly implemented - will also result in more innovation and jobs. Moreover, plastics is a versatile material found in a wide range of industries and applications.’