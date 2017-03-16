EuPC establishes independent vinyl film and sheet association

European Plastics Converters (EuPC), the Brussels-based trade association, has announced the creation of a new, independent group to represent the interests of European suppliers of plastics sheets, films and foils.

The new association, known as ‘Vinyl Films and Sheets Europe’ (VSFE), aims to drive common action tackling environment and recycling issues and carry out studies relating to the industry.

"The sector group aims to deepen collaboration of vinyl films and sheet manufacturres in Europe," explained Roberto Bozzi, VFSE President, who was elected during the first meeting of the association in November 2016.

"Raising the visibility of the economic and practical value of vinyl films and sheets is a further purpose of our formation.”

The new group will collaborate closely with VinylPlus, the sustainable development programme of the European PVC industry and is open to all companies active in the vinyl films and sheets business in Europe.

Other members of the board include Michel Py, of Cifra, as Vice President, José Texeira (TMG), Emanuel Legrand (Griffine), Joao Ronchel (Alkor Draka) and Marino Umberti (Alfatherm), all representing key European industry manufacturers.