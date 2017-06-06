EuPC to launch two new European platforms

The 3D-Printing Platform was launched to exploit the full potential that 3D-printing has for the converting industry. The Composites Platform will focus on the use of composites in the plastics converting industry and provide important findings to tackle the future challenges in this field.

The platforms will bring together experts from all over Europe and enable them to share and expand their knowledge to advance the whole plastics converting industry.

The two-day AGM, organised by the Spanish Plastics Association and Polymer Comply Europe, gathered over 250 senior management delegates from the entire plastics value chain: brand owners, converters, collectors, recyclers, machinery and equipment suppliers, waste management companies and raw material suppliers.

The EuPC General Assembly also elected several members of the EuPC Steering committee: Michael Kundel, CEO of Renolit and President of EuPC was re-elected for four years; as was David Baker, General Manager of RPC Group and chairman of EuPC’s Packaging Division; Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation; Renato Zelcher, CEO of Crocco; Dirk Westerheide, President of GKV, and Bernhard Borgardt, IK board member and owner of Ostegruppe.

Fabrice Barthélemy, President of Tarkett Europe; Martin Hitchin, Chief Executive at REHAU, and Claude Clement, President and CEO Europe at Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy were elected for two years.

During the EuPC General Assembly, Michael Kundel stated that now more than ever it is necessary for the plastics converting industry to work closely together and speak with one voice, especially in the light of the major developments regarding the new strategy on plastics. The plastics converting industry needs to set itself ambitious goals to embrace the circular economy, keep itself competitive and enable our society a responsible and circular use of plastics.