European Bioplastics welcomes Mariagiovanna Vetere to Board

× Expand European Bioplastics The newly-elected Board at European Bioplastics

European Bioplastics (EUBP), the association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry in Europe, has elected Mariagiovanna Vetere of NatureWorks to its Board.

Vetere was elected as Vice Chairperson, alongside Henri Colens of Braskem, for their “considerable contributions” to the association over the last two years.

François de Bie (Total Corbion PLA) was re-elected for a third term in office as Chairman of the Board.

“This is an important time for our industry as the European Union has confirmed its commitment to the transition from a linear to a circular economy in Europe in which bioplastics will play an essential role,” said de Bie.

“Bioplastics are a major driver for the continued change in the plastics industry towards an innovative, sustainable, and resource-efficient economy. I am honoured to assume this position for another term and look forward to working closely with the entire Board as well as our management team.”

Michael von Ketteler (BASF SE), Peter Brunk (BIOTEC), and Stefano Facco (Novamont) have also been re-elected as Members of the Board. Erwin Lepoudre (Kaneka) was elected as new Member of the Board. Peter Brunk will serve as treasurer.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the members of the previous and new Board for their considerable contributions to our association over the past two years,” de Bie concluded.