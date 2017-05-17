Evonik launches international campaign for Plexiglas moulding compounds

German plastics giant Evonik is exhibiting the capabilities of Plexiglas at an exhibition at the Red Dot Design Museum in the company’s home city of Essen.

The exhibition, which is running from 10th May to 11th June 2017, is showcasing the myriad design options offered by Plexiglas.

The prestigious Red Dot Design Museum in Zeche Zollverein, Essen, welcomes over 150,000 visitors every year.

The Plexiglas moulding compounds can be found in many different fields of application, from high-gloss pillar covers on cars to light-guiding materials in luminaires.

Siamak Djafarian, Head of the Moulding Compounds Product Line for Evonik’s Performance Materials Segment, said: “Plexiglas has long been an inspiring material for designers. Now we are using our international ‘Bright and Black’ campaign to acquaint a wider public with the wealth of opportunities offered by our moulding compounds, and to raise our profile among key decision-makers. That’s why we are directing our campaign at not just our own customers, but at their customers too, such as automobile manufacturers. For us, that’s a new approach.”

The exhibition, called ‘Plexiglas: From inspiring material to innovative design’, will show off outstanding design created in the automobile and lighting industries, as well as other everyday applications of Plexiglas.

Djafarian continued: “Plexiglas is an extremely versatile plastic. It is also highly weather-resistant, easy to form and fabricate, and offers many convincing benefits such as low weight and excellent light-guiding properties.”

Doris Hirsch, who is responsible for Global Communication in the Moulding Compounds Product Line, said: “That explains why our material has established itself in many fields of application. In others, it helps to drive innovations. Our whole campaign, and the exhibition too, offers an emotional take on the plethora of uses for the material and how it bridges tradition and modernity.”

The exhibition also features a Mini Clubman that was brought to the showroom for the event.

In the model, the black pillars that frame the windows are made of a non-transparent grade of Plexiglas moulding compound, which gives the vehicle its homogenous appearance.

Evonik’s year of campaigning will continue with the International Symposium on Automotive Lighting in Darmstadt in September, and FAKUMA in Friedrichshafen in October.