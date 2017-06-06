Excellent production results from Starlinger PET bottle-to-bottle line

The Starlinger recoSTAR PET bottle-to-bottle recycling line at the recycling facility of Canadian water bottler Ice River Springs in Ontario, has reported excellent production results, with a high production output.

The line has been fitted with Nordson’s BKG Flex Disc filter cartridge, which has been included for melt filtration, and output is now even higher than the values guaranteed in the acceptance protocol.

The purge rate has also been reduced by 40 per cent, and the melt loss due to backflushing is below the minimum values.

A spokesperson from Ice River Springs said: “Our Starlinger system with Flex Disc filters was a positive investment for Ice River Springs. The new filtration system has improved our purification process, reduced waste, and improved performance to a level at, or beyond the commitment made by Starlinger. As recycling streams evolve and become more challenging, the reliable system will continue to provide the quality resin required by Ice River Springs in the coming years.”

Paul Niedl, Head of Sales at Starlinger, said: “With the Nordson Flex Disc filter integrated into our PET recycling system, the melt loss that accumulates during the backflushing process in the course of the filter cleaning is down to 1.4 to 1.7 per cent, a figure that is a lot lower than normal in PET bottle-to-bottle recycling processes. The filter works extremely efficiently, as even when processing materials with high contamination that cannot be recycled on other lines, the backflushing melt loss increases to no more than two per cent.”