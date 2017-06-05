Expansion for Spectra in Suffolk

Building work is in progress at Spectra’s manufacturing plant in Suffolk as a part of its on-going expansion programme.

The expansion will see Spectra’s plant double in size, growing to 80,000 sq. ft. and they have also made provision for three more units, at 24,000 sq. ft. each.

The building work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Joe Maynard, Managing Director at Spectra, said: "It's hugely satisfying to see the next phase of Spectra's history unfold. We can't wait to see the new buildings in full production.

“Providing a full in-house solution for customers has proved highly successful for us. It has meant we can offer consistently high levels of quality as well as total control over lead-times. The expansion of the site will help us continue this whilst maintaining our independence.”