Export demand pushes motor manufacturing to 17 year high

British car makers produced 170,691 vehicles in March, up 7.3 per cent, the most productive month in 17 years.

One car was exported every 20 seconds in March with export demand up 10.6 per cent on 2016.

Overseas buyers, particularly those in continental Europe, received over three quarters of new British cars, pushing production up by 7 per cent to 471,695 vehicles.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “UK car manufacturing is accelerating thanks to billions of pounds of investment committed over the past few years. A large proportion are the latest low emission diesels and it’s essential for future growth and employment that we encourage these newer, cleaner diesels onto UK roads and avoid penalising consumers who choose diesel for its fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions. Much of our output goes to Europe and it’s vital we maintain free trade between the UK and EU or we risk destroying this success story.”