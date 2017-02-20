ExxonMobil announces multi-million dollar expansion of Shanghai Technology Centre

× Expand Exxon At the ground breaking ceremony, Cindy Schulman (centre) said that Asia, and particularly China, remains a key market for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Chemical has announced a multi-million dollar extension to its materials technology centre in Shanghai.

The move is part of the company’s continuing strategic focus on growth in Asia, and in particular, China.

The new centre, which is expected to open in early 2018, will house a new, state-of-the-art research and development facility, which ExxonMobil says will enable it to support customer collaboration, as well as growth in the region.

At a ground-breaking ceremony in Shanghai where the announcement was made, Cindy Shulman, Vice President of Plastics and Resins at ExxonMobil, said: “Having dedicated facilities where we can collaborate with our customers on the next generation of affordable, safe and sustainable performance applications is essential to creating innovations for packaging, automobiles, building and construction, and consumer goods that enhance people’s lives everywhere.”

Opened in 2011, the Shanghai Technology Center is a 27,000-square meter, full-service customer support centre. It houses advanced analytical and testing laboratory equipment, commercial-scale product processing equipment for blown film extrusion, injection moulding, profile extrusion and compounding, as well as tyre testing capabilities. A seven-layer cast film line is being added soon. The centre also supports ExxonMobil’s lubricants business.