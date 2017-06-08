Fakuma booked out for 25th edition

The Fakuma international trade fair, at Lake Constance in Germany, is booked out, and will occupy extra space to fit all exhibitors.

More than 915,000 square feet of overall exhibition floor space will be occupied by 1700 exhibitors from 35 countries, and the proportion of manufacturers and distributors from outside of Germany is over 35 per cent.

Fakuma organisers believe its popularity amongst exhibitors is due to large segments of the plastics processing industry using new materials, technologies and processes.

3D printing technologies, as well as solutions for efficient processing of hybrid, composite and sandwich materials are examples, with the car industry and its suppliers making use of opportunities offered by a broad-ranging portfolio of chemical solutions, due to multifaceted requirements for affordable lightweight structures.

Plastics processing at Fakuma will include injection moulding, extruding, thermoforming and 3D printing, as well as further processing right on up to integrated module assembly and sterile packaging under cleanroom conditions, for example of technical medical components and assemblies.