Fire at Hanbury Plastics started deliberately

An investigation into the cause of a large fire at a plastics recycling plant has concluded the blaze was started deliberately.

According to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue the incident at Hanbury Plastics in Milton, which started in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, is now the subject of greater enquiry.

The fire, which was located in a storage building at the site, caused the roof to collapse meaning it could only be tackled from outside for safety reasons.

At the height of the incident some 53 firefighters were in attendance. At the time of reporting there is still a small crew at the site.

Fire Investigation Officer, Ian Broadhead, said: “We have worked closely with Staffordshire Police during the investigation and concluded that the fire was started deliberately.

“The Service will now be helping police with their investigation and further enquiries.”