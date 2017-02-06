Cause of Hanbury Plastics recycling fire still under investigation

× Expand Hanbury Fire crews on scene at Hanbury Plastics in Stoke-on-Trent. Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue @StaffsFire

Fire crews are still on site at a plastics recycling plant in Stoke-on-Trent that caught fire in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, February 5).

The blaze at Hanbury Plastics in Milton broke out in a building approximately 100x60 meters in size that stores plastics prior to recycling. It is not known whether there was anyone inside.

The flames caused the roof of the facility to collapse, meaning fire crews had to tackle the blaze externally using an aerial ladder platform.

At the height of the incident over 50 firefighters were called to tackle the fire, which is one of many to hit plastics recycling facilities in the recent past.

Commenting, Toby Wilson, Group Manager for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, said it was “too early to give a cause at this stage” however investigations are continuing.