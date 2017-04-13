First polymer apprentices are “an asset to business” says PTIC

× Expand PTIC The first Polymer Apprentices to qualify from PTIC

The first polymer apprentices to complete a 30-month training programme at Telford’s Polymer Training and Innovation Centre (PTIC) have been recognised as an asset to their future employers.

Polymer Instructor, Graham Pickwell, has worked alongside the group of six young people as they have studied for Diplomas in ‘Manufacturing Technologies’ and ‘Polymer Composite Operations’ whilst working at manufacturers across the region.

Commenting, Pickwell said: “It’s been two and a half years since we started this programme and these learners are now leaving us with not just their qualifications, but with hands on experience that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their careers. I am sure they will be an asset to their employers’ businesses.”

The group were presented with their certificates by City of Wolverhampton College’s Contracts & Employer Responsive Manager, Graham Taylor.

As a result of the programme, apprentice George Holland, 24, has been promoted to Machine Setter at One Plastics Group.

He said: “I thought a Polymer Apprenticeship was a good opportunity to help me advance and progress through the company. I’ve learnt a lot and would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone because you learn so many new skills in different areas.”