Fished fashion: Waste Free Oceans Foundation launches clothes shop

Waste Free Oceans has launched its first collection of ocean awareness clothing, selling teeshirts, sweaters and bags adorned with ocean plastic awareness graphics.

Using all organic materials, Waste Free Oceans - a foundation that collects and upcycles floating ocean plastic – has set up an online store with British on-demand printer Teemill, making clothes with an emphasis on ocean protection.

Whiles this first collection is all in-house, WFO welcomes potential collaborations with designers wanting to add their creative touch for a cause they believe in. Store visitors can also design their unique clothing items, donating to WFO by wearing their own graphic creation.

wastefreeoceans.teemill.com