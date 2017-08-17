Fitsco to unveil new product range for weight saving across multiple sectors

In an exclusive launch at Interplas, manufacturer of high performance inserts for use in plastics, Fitsco Industries, will unveil a patent pending new product range.

The range, details of which are strictly embargoed until 11am on 26th September, will be of “great interest” to designers, especially those involved in the automotive, aerospace, medical and other markets where weight saving is an important criterion.

Commenting, Philip Schofield, CEO, said: “We're always innovating to find new ways of providing the best solution to suit customer demands and offer inserts in a range of materials, along with full technical support to ensure the best product is chosen to suit an application and the view that ‘anything is possible’.”

Attend the launch – 26th September 11am

Hall 4 | Stand A36