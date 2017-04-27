Flex packagers start CEFLEX project

A group of European flexible packaging companies have set up ‘CEFLEX’, a new project to advocate the use of flexible packaging in the circular economy.

The scheme continues the work of the recently concluded FIACE project, which helped to quantify the added value and identify opportunities to increase recycling of flexible packaging; and REFLEX, an Innovate UK funded technical project focused on recycling flexible packaging in the UK.

The consortium currently has 34 stakeholders, including Tomra, Suez, Dow, Borealis and Siegwerk, representing raw materials suppliers, converters, retailers, advocates and sorters.

Graham Houlder, Project Co-ordinator, said: “The earlier studies clearly identified technical solutions for successfully sorting and recycling more than 50 per cent of flexible packaging, using state of the art technologies. We are moving forward from this excellent work.

“We expect more flexible packaging to be collected and recycled in an increasing number of European countries. There will be recognition of the significant value this packaging format adds to the circular economy through measurable resource efficiency, waste prevention and recycling benefits.”

CEFLEX will work towards the development of a collection, sorting and reprocessing infrastructure for post-consumer flexible packaging across Europe by 2025. This will be enabled by the development and application of robust Design Guidelines for both flexible packaging and the End of Cycle infrastructure to collect, sort and recycle it, due for completion by 2020.