Flexy bio-based BASF film ideal for cheese bags and vacuum packs

BASF will launch a new copolyamide for packaging at the upcoming Interpack, featuring a source mix with a quarter rapeseed oil.

Ultramid Flex F38 L is an entirely new copolyamide. Thanks to its softness even at low temperatures and low humidity, this polyamide is ideally suited for soft packaging.

The new film variant has also increased tear and puncture resistance.

Films made of Ultramid Flex F are soft immediately after processing and without conditioning. This offers speed of processing advantages for film processing at low temperatures and low humidity.

A quarter of Ultramid Flex F38 L raw material is sourced from rapeseed oil (also known as Canola).

With a carbon dioxide and oxygen permeability 15 times higher than in conventional Polyamide 6, the new Ultramid Flex F38 L possesses considerably improved barrier properties, suiting it to use in cheese ripening bags.

Thanks to its high flexibility and softness, the new Ultramid can also be used to produce soft vacuum and shrink bags. The product also allows for conventional stretching ratios in deep-drawing processes, without any stress whitening.

BASF will show the new Ultramid at Interpack in Düsseldorf, 4th - 10th May.