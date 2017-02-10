Forbes grows its automated thermoplastic tank factory in Scotland

Forbes is using a strong start to 2017 to expand its High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) tank plant in Kelso, which it built three years ago.

The expansion sees the production area at the site increase by 40 percent, giving Forbes the capacity to fulfil growing demand for its in ‘Innatank’ models in PE100. The company is enjoying more export possibilities following the EU referendum vote, with a weaker pound sterling against the US dollar.

Innatanks are helically wound tanks with integrally bonded close fitting bunds, which reduce the overall footprint. Fitted with an automated bund alarm and an “over the top” discharge system, Forbes says the Innatank is one of the safest storage solutions for hazardous chemicals.

During production, Forbes automates the extruding and winding process of thermoplastic material on to large mandrels, ranging from 750mm - 4000mm diameters, which produces a homogenous solid wall with thicknesses from a few millimetres to over 120mm thick, in polyethylene or polypropylene. The bases and tops of the tanks are automatically welded to the cylinder to provide high welding strength. The tanks are built to standard BS EN 12573.

Managing Director, Melvyn Jupp, said the new plant allows Forbes to offer its customers “the best solution” to their tank requirements.