Frank Lutz resigns as Covestro CFO

After the resignation of Frank H. Lutz, the current CEO of Covestro, Patrick Thomas, is to assume the role of interim CFO.

Lutz’ permanent successor will be announced in due course.

His resignation will not interrupt Covestro’s long-term strategy.

Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro, said: “We regret Frank Lutz’s decision but of course we respect this step and thank him for his contribution to the successful development of the company. The search process for a successor is on the way.”

Patrick Thomas, CEO of Covestro, added: “We have a great team with an innovative spirit and true enthusiasm. Together we will continue to follow our successful path to make the world a brighter place.”