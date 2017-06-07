Fresh caffeine boost from Amcor

AmLite, metal free films for barrier packaging, will increase sustainability while improving aesthetics in coffee packaging.

The films are in coffee packaging such as vacuum packs, flow packs, pouches, stick packs, and single-serve capsules lidding.

Metal is often used in coffee packaging as it contains the aroma, but they are not sustainable, while AmLite is.

There are two types of AmLite, normal AmLite, with a barrier comparable to metallised materials and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH) laminates, and AmLite Ultra, with a special coating for aroma protection.

With AmLite, transparent windows are possible, as well as matte gloss, and metallic effects.

As metals are absent, colours are more vibrant, and the packaging weighs less.

Eliana Atramiz, Platform Industrialisation Engineer at Amcor Flexibles EMEA, said: “Compared with aluminium, the production of AmLite consumes less resources and produces fewer emissions. This also means we can cut Green Dot fees for customers by up to 21 per cent.”

Up to 40 per cent less greenhouse gases are used in the coating process of Amlite than aluminium packaging.