Frosty inception from DuPont

DuPont Performance Materials is using its Surlyn ionomer resins to achieve a one-step frosted effect for cosmetics caps, bottles and jars. This effect is achieved straight from the mould to enable fine details, pleasant tactile quality and consistency without a need for a secondary process.

Jennifer Li, Industrial Marketing Leader, DuPont Performance Materials, said: “Brand owners are constantly looking for new ways to differentiate their offerings, and a frosted effect is a unique decoration that creates a sense of ‘premiumisation’ in both look and feel.

“DuPont collaborates with industry partners to expand the possibilities of packaging design so that designers can create packages straight out of their imaginations.”

Surlyn can copy fine, intricate details of a mould to achieve a high gloss design with an entirely, or partially, frosted appearance. By applying this frosted effect in the mould, Surlyn offers increased production efficiency and lower cost for manufacturers looking to achieve this effect for their packages.

Surlyn offers the transparency of glass, without the fragility. It can be frosted, faceted or finished to obtain special effects, or coloured to create elegant translucency. Surlyn allows the use of many different decorative techniques for cosmetics, including metallisation, hot stamping and lacquering. Some unique effects that can be created with Surlyn are marbling, bubbling, glittering and suspended animations. A warm and silky touch is coupled with functional benefits such as toughness, superior impact resistance, abrasion resistance and excellent chemical resistance.