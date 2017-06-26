Gabriel-Chemie sets up Lasermark centre in Kent

Gabriel-Chemie UK has launched a laser marking sampling service for plastics at its facility in Paddock Wood, Kent.

It has experienced a growing market demand for high-quality laser marking applications and as this technology has become important, Gabriel-Chemie UK installed a brand-new TruMark marking laser station to offer fast and flexible onsite laser marking trials and tests for plastics customers.

Karen O’Dwyer, Head of UK Colour Centre and Service, said: “We have seen an increased number of customer enquiries for local laser marking sampling services at our Paddock Wood site. Our laboratory is now fully equipped to demonstrate what benefits laser marking technology can bring to the many sectors in the plastics industry. Various services can now be offered from simple demonstration plaques through to working one to one with customers onsite for product prototyping and development.”

There is a growing marked demand for high-quality and high-contrast laser marking applications in segments such as animal eartags, security seals, medical devices (where scratch-resistant unique ID marking will become mandatory), food packaging, cables, automotives, cosmetics and consumer goods with a demand for personalisation.

Laser marking technology allows the permanent marking of bar codes, QR codes, numbers, logos and graphic designs.

It has benefits over alternative printing and marking options, as it is fast, non-contact, permanent and abrasion resistant and digitally-driven - allowing simple placement of sequential identifiers.