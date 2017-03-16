Gelpack appoints Group Manufacturing Director

Gelpack, a manufacturer of high performance flexible films, has appointed Keith Peate as Group Manufacturing Director.

Peate has more than 28 years' experience in the plastic film extrusion industry, much of it with CeDo, Europe's largest producer of own label and branded household consumables, where he held senior managerial roles in the UK, China, Vietnam, Poland and the Netherlands.

Announcing the appointment Geoff Davis, Gelpack Managing Director, said: “We have invested in excess of £7 million over the past couple of years in new extrusion technology, high speed conversion equipment and an extensive research and development programme, which have brought about a 30 percent increase in throughput at our two factories in Madley and Hereford.

“Keith's appointment will help maximise improvements in productivity at both plants, which, between them, operate 28 extrusion lines, including the latest five-layer co-extrusion technology.”

Keith Peate's experience in managing manufacturing sites around the world, heading up continuous improvement programmes, is complemented by his extensive knowledge of all blown film and plastic recycling processes, focusing on production improvement initiatives. “We are delighted to have him join the senior management team,” added Davis.