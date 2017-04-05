General Motors names EMS ‘Supplier of the Year’ for seventh time

EMS-Chemie has received General Motor’s Supplier of the Year Award for a seventh year.

GM awards suppliers who provide worldwide performance over the previous year. Magdalena Martullo, EMS-Chemie CEO and Christian Morf, Vice President of Sales, EMS-Grivory, collected their award at a ceremony in Orlando on March 31.

EMS-Chemie is GM’s long-standing development partner for very innovative solutions using high-performance polymers. At the award ceremony, GM praised not only its excellent longstanding business relationship with EMS, but emphasised above all the outstanding high-quality performance with regard to pioneering technology, the permanent exchange of innovations and short response time.

The ‘Global Supplier of the Year’ award is highly esteemed in the car industry. Based on the award, EMS hopes ‘to drive forward mutual development work already in progress worldwide and go for new projects.’