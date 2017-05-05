Green Light International Packaging wins Queen’s Enterprise Award

Green Light International, part of the Green Light Packaging group based in Cardiff, has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Green Light manufactures protective packaging systems and it enjoyed rising international sales of its air cushion packaging systems over the past few years. The Company is now selling in 25 countries around the world and continues to expand rapidly in its key markets in Europe and North America.

All systems are developed and manufactured in Wales. The company supplies customers with high quality British made equipment to use with its range of biodegradable and recycled plastic films.

× Expand Green Light International

Karl Yeo, Green Light CEO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the UK’s highest accolade for business success. Green Light competes in a crowded global marketplace occupied by some very large international corporations. By focusing on innovation and quality, we offer our clients a unique opportunity to reduce their packaging costs and improve the environmental performance of their packaging. Our business models and routes to market have gained huge traction with our clients all over the world. This award demonstrates that with ambition and a great team, UK SME’s can compete with international companies on a global stage.”