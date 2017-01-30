Harbour art shows adhesive’s performance under extreme conditions

× Expand copyright Chris Constantine Ramsgate Harbour - Perfugium Miseris The installation art in Ramsgate Harbour by Mooch

An advanced sealant and glue made by Bond It has been used in a giant artwork, demonstrating how it withstands harsh weather conditions.

Bond It, based in West Yorkshire, makes the hybrid sealant and adhesive, known as ‘GB Pro’, a high modulus product combining sealing and adhesive properties designed for use in areas requiring a tough elastic rubber joint or as an adhesive with superior bonding strength.

The product has been chosen to make an artwork mounted on the high tide mark on the walls of Ramsgate harbour in Kent, which spells out a motto, ‘Perfugium Miseris’. At 23m long, the words, which translate as ‘refuge for the needy’, are a giant reflection of a carving on Ramsgate’s lighthouse, built in 1842.

This lettering is clad in special photoluminous vinyl, giving the banner a brilliant shine in full sunlight and a soft glow as daylight fades. At high tides twice daily, the waters rise above the artwork, a reminder of the lives of Ramsgate’s residents lost at sea.

‘Perfugium Miseris’ was built by Mooch, a public art collective in London, who needed a high strength, waterproof and transparent sealant. Bowman BNC, a Ramsgate boat paint shop, gave Mooch a supply of Bond It’s GB Pro sealant, a versatile product that can withstand seaside weather.

Kirstie Cooper, Marketing Manager at Bond It, said: “GB PRO is part of a growing range of hybrid sealants and adhesives from Bond It based on advanced polymer technology.

“Its use for Perfugium Miseris provides an unusual but highly effective demonstration of its versatility and performance, even under the most extreme and unusual conditions.”