Hardies appointed by NovaPET as joint distributor

Hardies has said the company is pleased to be distributors for Novapet of Spain for its range of injection moulding grades of PET, with distribution exclusivity in the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Fergus Hardie, Managing Director of Hardie Polymers, said: “This is a new product to the UK market and potentially offers significant cost saving opportunities for parts where a clear grade of plastic is required. It can potentially replace much more expensive engineering grades such as PC, SAN or PMMA.”

Novapet is part of the Samca Group, a Spanish industrial conglomerate with 3,500 employees. It is the leading producer of PET resins in the Iberian Peninsula with 260,000 tonnes per year capacity. It is currently the biggest of Europe’s private manufacturers. With a strategy of integrating products and services throughout the value chain, geared towards packers and innovation in packaging, it collaborates with more than 200 customers in 30 countries and in its four divisions.

Novapet produces resins and PET concentrates. Its aim is to continue to offer better performance in sectors where PET is the packaging material par excellence - mineral water, juice and oils. It hopes to reproduce the same success in new sectors: dairy products, alcoholic beverages, drugstore, pharmacy, cosmetics and non-food packaging.