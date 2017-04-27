HellermannTyton takes stock with Infor’s digital warehouse system

Infor, a leading provider of industrial applications for cloud data systems, has secured a partnership with HellermannTyton, to use Infor Supply Chain Execution. The application, which combines warehouse, transportation and labour management, will reduce manual processes across HellermannTyton’s new warehouse, and logistics operations in the UK.

After a review of five warehouse management systems, the cable manufacturer felt confident that Infor SCE was the best fit for its business based on its criteria. Having recently upgraded to the latest version of Infor System21 Aurora as its ERP platform in the UK, HellermannTyton selected Infor SCE, to benefit from excellent integration across its manufacturing and supply chain operations, and drive greater efficiency in its new warehouse. A shift to paperless processes is in turn expected to lead to enhanced productivity and better use of resources.

Jon Churchley, Commercial Manager, HellermannTyton, said: “Moving to a new warehouse in 2016 presented us with an opportunity to evaluate the ways things were done, and drive operational performance. This blank canvas has allowed us to do things differently through better automation, operational tools and software. The fact that Infor SCE integrates with our Infor ERP system which is deployed across four sites, really consolidates the benefits.

“We are now taking stock of what we have achieved in the last 12 months before looking ahead to exploit even more of Infor’s software suite, using Infor Ming.le and Dashboards to drive continuous improvement across our operations.”

Phil Lewis, Infor's European Vice President of Solutions Consulting, said: “Integrating ERP and supply chain practices is crucial in maximising the efficiency and productivity benefits of new technology platforms.

“Processes such as warehouse management, transportation, labour management and billing must be plugged directly into manufacturing operations to drive the visibility required to provide high levels of service and maximise profitability in this highly competitive, high volume low margin industry sector.”