ICS Cool Energy added to Green Business Dictionary

ICS Cool Energy, temperature control solutions organisation, has met the criteria of the Carbon Trust Accredited Supplier Scheme, and has been added to the Green Business Dictionary.

As ICS are now accredited by Carbon Trust, its customers may now apply for the Carbon Trust’s Green Business Fund Capital Contribution Scheme.

This grant aims to find ways to save energy for small and medium sized companies, and install energy efficient equipment.

Thirty per cent of up to £10,000 can be granted to be put towards specified energy equipment.

Richard Metcalfe, Sales Director at ICS Cool Energy, said: “Delivering energy efficiency through our product portfolio has always been a key priority for us and we are proud to be a Carbon Trust accredited supplier. Finding a suitable and energy efficient temperature control solution can be a complex task so the scheme is of great benefit for end-users who are given clear guidance as to trusted suppliers they can approach and can access the latest energy efficient opportunities and equipment.”