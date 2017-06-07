Igus expands drylin W linear range

Igus has expanded its drylin W modular linear guide system with rails made of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP).

The GRP material is a lightweight alternative to aluminium, yet more cost-efficient than carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) linear guides.

The automotive industry is one example where the cost and weight of the design are both important considerations, and one in which the drylin W GRP rail is deal.

Robert Dumayne, dry-tech Director at igus, said: “The drylin W made of glass fibre is 20 per cent lighter than aluminium and 70 per cent lighter than steel. At the same time, it is 50 per cent cheaper than carbon fibre linear rails. Therefore, the lightweight yet cost-efficient GRP linear guide system is an alternative for use in vehicle and aircraft design, as well as for medical devices or measuring systems.”

The pairing of GRP and plastic is also suitable for other industries, where highly dynamic movements play a role.

For example, machine builders are already benefitting from the weight advantages of GRP components in robotics, and the material can also be used in environments where aggressive cleaning chemicals are used.

Like all other igus products, a drylin W GRP linear bearing system is self-lubricating and is therefore insensitive to ingress from dirt and dust.

For more stability, igus offers a larger profile GRP rail option that can be quickly and easily mounted using claw clamps.