Industry reps react to Repeal Bill

Historic legislation to repeal the European Communities Act, after the UK leaves the EU, has been cautiously welcomed by EEF, the manufacturers’ organization, and the Chemical Industries Association for its detail on the Government’s extrication plans.

Terry Scuoler, Chief Executive of EEF, said: “The Repeal Bill is the most important and complex legislative measure that Parliament will scrutinise and debate in many decades. It is set against a fast approaching and hard deadline of the UK’s departure from the EU. UK businesses must be given the confidence and certainty that the transfer of European legislation into UK law will be undertaken with no disruption to business and trading arrangements after March 2019.

“Given the obvious danger that the Bill could create unintended legal and regulatory consequences that would damage business and trade relationships with the EU, it is vital Government fully consults with business from the off on the detail that lays within the Bill. This must include Parliament being given the time and scope to adequately scrutinise what is a highly complex and unprecedented transfer of legislative measures to the UK.”

The chemicals industry has clamoured for clarity over changes to the regime, as it is one the most regulated sectors.

Steve Elliott, Chief Executive of the Chemical Industries Association said” “Our industry is highly regulated and has to be, to give assurance. Chemical businesses across the UK will be grateful for any certainty and continuity that this bill provides.

“Since the UK voted to leave the European Union, securing regulatory continuity has been one of our key priorities. For years now UK companies have complied with European Union chemicals regulations including REACH – the regulation for the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of chemicals – and CLP – the regulation for the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of chemicals.”

The draft legislation will now go before Parliament, but the devolved governments in Wales and Scotland have already pledged to block the bill, describing Westminster’s plans as ‘a power grab’ – setting up a constitutional clash that force the Government to either acquiesce to the devolved administrations’ conditions, or force through a Brexit bill over the heads of Cardiff and Holyrood.