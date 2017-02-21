Ineos confirms it is to build new 4x4 off-road vehicle

Ineos, one of the world's largest manufacturers of chemicals and oil products, is looking to move into the car industry, with an eye on the off-road vehicle market.

The refining giant has set up a new division, Ineos Automotives, headed by Dirk Heilmann, former Head of Engineering at Ineos, who is recruiting specialists in vehicle design for the ambitious plan. Heilmann said: “This is an amazing project for everyone involved. Our job is to create the world’s best 4x4 and we are already moving forward with our plans”.

The venture would be the first time Ineos has built vehicles.

The branch into off-road cars is the idea of Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire Ineos founder and a lifelong fan of the Land-Rover Defender.

He said: “I am a great admirer of the old Land Rover Defender and have enormous respect for its off-road capability. Our new 4x4 has been inspired by it. But whilst our off-roader might share its spirit, our new car will be a major improvement on previous models.

Jaguar-Land Rover ended production of the Defender at its Solihull factory in 2016. The vehicle by Ineos would need to establish production from scratch. Ratcliffe has suggested he would be keen on building the cars in Britain.

Ineos said its vehicle will not be a replica of the Defender but will reflect its philosophy. The target market is global and includes agriculture and forestry workers, explorers and adventurers, as well as traditional Defender fans who enjoy an authentic 4X4 driving experience.

Ineos has not commented on whether the new vehicle would use significantly more plastics than the Land Rover Defender, or other similar off-road models.