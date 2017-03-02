Innovation in Plastics: Entries open for 2017 Horners’ Award

The Horners’ Award for plastics innovation and design is open for entry, via its website hornersaward.co.uk or email hornersaward@bpf.co.uk.

Winners will be presented with their awards at Britain’s leading plastics trade show, Interplas, at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, on September 26th.

The Horners, a company dating back to 1294, first started running the award in 1947, after it moved its focus from horn to plastic.

Run jointly with the British Plastics Federation, the award is for plastics design and manufacture, or the processing of plastics, and celebrates achievements of many types, including those that demonstrate an environmental advantage.

Stephen Hunt, BPF Membership Services Director, said: “We are extremely proud to work alongside the Worshipful Company of Horners to promote the importance of innovation in plastic design by our involvement with this long-running and highly prestigious award. The winners of this award demonstrate the range of talent across the UK producing fantastic innovations in a variety of plastics applications.”

Last year’s winner, the world’s first plastic trumpet, was designed by musicians in England and produced by Warwick Music Group, to make a trumpet more affordable for school children, as well as demonstrating a unique polymer lead pipe technology in its manufacture.