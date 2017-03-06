Innovia Films appoints new Director

Innovia Films UK has announced Wayne Middleton will take on the role of Managing Director, following CCL Industries acquisition of the group.

Innovia Films is a producer of highly differentiated speciality Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films using a proprietary ‘bubble’ manufacturing process. It is a leading manufacturer for high performance coated films, tobacco overwrap, labels and security films, based in Wigton, Cumbria, where it employs 600 staff.

Wayne Middleton, 48, has worked for the company for 26 years, his most recent role was Global Leader, New Product and Market Development and Market Leader, Labels. He will now be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations, the profit and loss for the site and market penetration and growth of new products.

Middleton said: “I am very pleased to be recognised in this way and look forward to taking the business forward with the support of a very talented team and a committed workforce.”