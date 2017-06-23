Inspirational young women in engineering celebrated on International Women’s Day

× Expand INWED

A list compiling 50 of the engineering industry’s most inspirational young women has been published today.

To coincide with International Women in Engineering Day (INWED2017), the ‘WE50’ list of 50 women under 35 years of age has been published by the Daily Telegraph in conjunction with the Women’s Engineering Society (WES).

The candidates on the WE50 list, selected from over 500 entries, represent the broad range of engineering roles available including those from the traditional built environment, energy, aerospace and transport sectors, but also including names from academia as well as authors and outstanding students and apprentices.

Commenting, Kirsten Bodley, Chief Executive of WES, said: “The list of inspirational younger women shows the breadth and depth of talent and innovation across all engineering sectors. It is a great way of encouraging the next generation to enter the engineering and allied sectors and for women to succeed there.”

To mark INWED2017, the UK plastic industry’s own forum to champion diversity, Women in Plastics, has announced it is to hold an event in September, to coincide with leading trade exhibition, Interplas. For more information and to register for tickets for the event on 27th September, please click here.