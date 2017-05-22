Investments at Aflex Hose creates 25 per cent more automotive sector capacity

Since its acquisition by Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG), a series of investments at Aflex Hose has allowed the company to generate 25 per cent more capacity for automotive sector customers.

West Yorkshire-based Aflex utilises market-leading technology to produce PTFE-lined flexible hose that outperforms other PTFE and standard hose types to ensure superior flexibility and the highest levels of resistance to automotive fluids.

To help keep pace with growing demand for its advanced products, the company recently invested in a new facility at Elland that houses new braiding machines as well as ancillary equipment.

Alongside this, Aflex recently designed and manufactured a revolutionary new extender for its Sowerby Bridge site, which is predominantly dedicated to the manufacture of PTFE tube used in automotive applications.

These major enhancements have been achieved with the full support of WMFTG, suitably demonstrating the commitment of Aflex Hose to the automotive sector.

The Aflex technology has been adopted in over 3 million production cars, and the PTFE technology will outperform rubber, silicone, and Nylon hose up to a factor of 5:1.