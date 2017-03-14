IPC Mouldings Excellence Recognition by EFQM

IPC Mouldings, a Northern Ireland tool manufacturer and injection moulding company, has been awarded a European Foundation for Quality Management 4 Star certificate at the EFQM Ireland Excellence Awards at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel in Bangor.

The awards ceremony, on 8th March, was organised by the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC), to judged organisations that demonstrate excellence in their overall performance according to an internationally renowned EFQM Excellence model.

The EFQM Ireland Excellence Awards accreditation falls into three categories, with IPC achieving 4 Star ‘Recognised for Excellence’ acknowledgment. The company was also recently recognised as achieving SC21 Silver in B/E Aerospace’s Supply Chain Programme and has also achieved AS9100 accreditation – underlining IPC’s commitment to quality.

CforC Chief Executive, Bob Barbour, said: “This year’s award recipients represent a range of industries and sectors, but they all have a commitment to ensure that excellence is an integral part of what they do, so I warmly congratulate them on their achievements.

Joanne Liddle, right, managing director of IPC Mouldings, receives her award

“There are many advantages for organisations in taking part in the Ireland Excellence Awards process, and by passionately pursuing quality excellence they become leaner, more profitable, more sustainable and therefore more competitive.”

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director at IPC, said: “Last year we were delighted to have achieved EFQM 3 star Recognition for Excellence, and to have built on that and accomplish 4 star Recognition just a year after is testament to IPC’s hard working, diligent staff. This comes at a great time for the company as we will be exhibiting in Hamburg next month, alongside some of the best aerospace companies in the world.”

IPC will be exhibiting at the prestigious Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, April 4th – 6th, a leading global event for the aircraft interiors industry.