Itac pass on lessons from factory fire

A seminar by independent adhesives and sealant manufacturer, Itac, discussing how it protected its business after a factory explosion at its plant in Manchester two years ago, is available to book.

First presented by Paul Armitt, Itac Managing Director at FEICA 2016 European Adhesive and Sealant Conference in Vienna, the presentation earned much praise from a knowledgeable audience, composed of many European manufacturers, for its honesty and self-analysis. Armitt said: “Our goal is to pass on all that we have learned, to help others to avoid going through our experience. We have over a century of adhesive manufacturing experience, with a good safety record. If a fire can happen at Itac, it can happen anywhere. It’s all about reducing the risk.”

The talk covers HSE procedures, explaining the implications of static build-up, the direct cause of the blaze, and how this has informed the HSE methods and procedures in Itac’s new factory building, which is close to completion.

The seminar is suitable for manufacturers, plus those involved in storage and handling of raw materials and products used within the Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings sector.

It is available free of charge to all Itac customers and suppliers – plus other qualifying businesses, the presentation will be delivered to small teams by appointment at Itac in Manchester. Alternatively, companies can request Itac visits around Britain and Northern Ireland.