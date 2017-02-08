Itaconix lends polymerisation tech to AkzoNobel biopolymer research

AkzoNobel has agreed a deal with speciality chemicals company Itaconix to produce biopolymers.

Under the agreement, AkzoNobel will use Itaconix’s polymerisation technology to turn itaconic acid, from fermented sugars, into bio-based polymers.

Peter Nieuwenhuizen, Research Director for AkzoNobel's Speciality Chemicals, said: "This innovation enables the production of polymers from renewable ingredients, which fits closely with our ‘Planet Possible’ sustainability agenda of doing more with less.

"These bio-based polymers offer unique properties in applications essential to our everyday lives, ranging from water quality to cleaning and hygiene."

Itaconix is an American subsidiary of Revolymer, based in the UK in Deeside, which is also working with AkzoNobel on a marine coatings project.

Kevin Matthews, CEO of Revolymer, said: "AkzoNobel has worldwide capabilities to use our itaconic acid polymers in many application areas. We believe this agreement is an important step for the further development of bio-based chemistry on a large scale.”