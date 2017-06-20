Jaguar Land Rover turns Feel Good Inc. teaming up with Gorillaz to recruit 5000 engineers

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to add another 5000 engineers to its British staff, launching an unconventional recruitment tool to find them.

JLR has teamed up with cartoon rock band Gorillaz to recruit its next generation of electronics and software engineers.

The car firm has written an app with Gorillaz, featuring a code-breaking challenge. Candidates will assemble the i-PACE Concept, Jaguar’s first all-electric five seat car with the help of Noodle and Murdoch of the virtual band.

As Britain’s biggest car maker, JLR is responding to rocketing demand for new vehicles in the US and China by increasing its recruitment – particularly for STEM graduates and jobseekers with strengths in electronics. Its sites are in Solihull and Castle Bromwich in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Gaydon, Coventry and Halewood in Liverpool.

Gorillaz, a project by Blur’s Damon Albarn, has already collaborated with Jaguar with guitarist Noodle acting as its Formula E race team ambassador.

To apply for JLR jobs visit jaguarlandrovercareers.com.