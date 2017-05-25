Jindal announces plans to produce polyester films

Jindal Films Americas has announced that it will expand its product offering to include polyester films.

The polyester plant will be located at the Americas headquarters in LaGrange, Georgia, and will have the capacity for 65,000 tonnes of film.

It is estimated that the investment will cost $130 million (£100 million).

Both thin specialtiy and thick speciality films will be made available by Jindal Films, on two production lines at the plant.

Marcelo Passos, Executive Vice President and CEO of Jindal Films Americas, said: “We are very excited to introduce the plans to expand our capabilities into polyester film in the Americas.”

A similar expansion is currently being considered by Jindal Films Europe.