Jumpstart for EEF members

A partnership deal has been announced between EEF, The Manufacturers’ Organisation, and Jumpstart, a research and development tax relief specialist.

£770 million was saved through the tax benefit by UK manufacturing companies last year, but not every company is benefiting from it.

Jumpstart will provide advice to EEF members to ensure they receive the full Research tax relief that they are entitled to, in a deal that will name Jumpstart as an official partner.

Scott Henderson, Managing Director of Jumpstart, said: “Jumpstart is delighted to be partnering with EEF. Building on our significant strength in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, we welcome this opportunity to contribute to the developing dialogue on innovation and we look forward to supporting both large and small companies [that] submit robust claims for tax relief.”

This is part of EEF’s Advantages programme, in which a group of third party providers are selected to help its members' businesses flourish.

EEF campaigned for the introduction of the research tax credit, and this partnership is an attempt to ensure that its members are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Charles Garfit, EEF Membership Engagement Director, said: “Our role is to support UK manufacturers and help them realise their growth ambitions in an ever more competitive environment. Investing in Research and Development is vital to attempts by manufacturers to do just that by increasing their innovation performance and productivity.”