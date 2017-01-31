Kömmerling UK welcomes management trio

Preston-based adhesives and sealant specialists, Kömmerling UK, has started the year with new appointments to its management team as it looks to build upon and develop its product offering.

The company, part of the 110-year-old Kömmerling Group, has appointed Lee Foulkes as General Manager, Philip Lai as Regional Sales Manager and Dr Andrew Carr as Technology Manager.

Foulkes has worked with Kömmerling for 15 years. He has started as General Manager at Kömmerling’s CIL factory in Preston, Lancashire, after moving from his role as a Sales Director, based in Hong Kong.

Philip Lai has taken a role as Regional Sales Manager for the Southern Region, promoting the Kömmerling range of adhesives and sealants.

Kömmerling has appointed Dr Andrew Carr as Technology Manager for its Cilbond products. He will join Dr Norbert Scott, based at the company's German headquarters in Pirmasens, to work on Research and Development

Dr Carr, said: "Now is an exciting time to join the company as we seek to build on the current product offering to meet the future demands of our customers. I'm looking forward to combining my knowledge of polymers and synthetic rubbers with Kömmerling's bonding expertise and making the most of the opportunities for new product development."

Kömmerling UK is a manufacturer of high performance rubber to metal, rubber to plastic, rubber to fabric and rubber to glass bonding agents for automotive and industrial applications, including anti-vibration, hoses, belting and friction products.