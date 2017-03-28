Keter Group merges with Stewart Plastics

Keter Group, a supplier of resin products for gardens, has acquired Stewart Plastics. Keter, with a presence in more than 90 countries, makes resin sheds, boxes, furniture and garden tools.

Stewart is a British brand leader making plastics-based decorative planters for the gardening sector, and a supplier of professional quality catering products to commercial kitchens, food retail and hospitality sectors. Based in Banbury, with 70 years of brand and manufacturing heritage, Stewart are present in almost all British garden centres, with a distribution of over 1,600 outlets across the UK.

Keter One of Keter's garden shed products

Lee Mellor, Keter’s Head of Europe, said: “As a combined company, we will have the resources and capability to provide our customers with an unmatched offer, consisting of an innovative product portfolio, a stable of enviable market leading brands, and a service promise that will be strengthened by our extended manufacturing footprint and enhanced supply chain capabilities into the garden centre channel.”

Andy Burns, Stewart’s Managing Director, said: “We are excited to become a part of the highly respected Keter organisation, it creates significant growth opportunities for Stewart. Together, we have the capability to accelerate our market leading presence in our core garden and catering categories through greater product innovation and access to resources that come from being a part of a global organisation.”

Both businesses will continue to be managed by their current leadership teams.